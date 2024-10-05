On Saturday afternoon, the Texas A&M Aggies will face a stiff test in the form of a Missouri Tigers defense that has been rock solid throughout the opening weeks of 2024. The 9th-ranked Tigers have allowed just 12 points per game through four contests, and are limiting opposing offenses to just 219 yards of total offense per game. The state of Missouri's defense makes Mike Elko's impending decision at quarterback even more crucial.

For the past three weeks, redshirt freshman Marcel Reed has held down the starting quarterback job in College Station, helping the Aggies go 3-0 while playing consistently clean, yet unspectacular football in wins over Florida, Bowling Green and Arkansas. Despite a perfect 3-0 record and an even more impressive 6-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Reed may not have the starting job much longer. It could soon go back to Conner Weigman.

“Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman's injured shoulder is improving and he is healthy enough where he's expected to dress and be available against No. 9 Missouri on Saturday,” writes ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Conner Weigman has missed the last three games due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Texas A&M's win over McNeese State in Week 2 of the season. He started sparingly over his first two seasons at A&M, but earned the starting job in the preseason and entered the year with high expectations.

In two appearances this year, Weigman never really looked the part of the guy that Mike Elko and the Aggies hoped he would be. Because of that, and because it's still not a certainty that his shoulder is fully healed, the door has been left for Marcel Reed to remain the starter for the 4th consecutive game.

“The decision whether to start Weigman or Marcel Reed is a game-time one,” Thamel writes. “Reed looms as the expected starter for the fourth straight game, according to sources, who cautioned that if Weigman is feeling 100% that there is a chance that he could resume his starting role.”

No matter who Mike Elko turns to, they'll have their hands full against Mizzou.