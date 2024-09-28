Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko is gearing up for a tough test versus Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, and he will once again be looking to freshman Marcel Reed to lead his offense. Starting quarterback Conner Weigman has been ruled out with a shoulder injury for the third consecutive week, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Weigman struggled profusely in the season opener versus Notre Dame, completing just 12 of his 30 pass attempts while throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. He followed up his abysmal performance with an efficient outing against McNeese State, but there is no telling how the sophomore will fare in his next opportunity versus formidable competition.

Reed, on the other hand, has been solid in Weigman's absence and scored three total touchdowns in a road victory over Florida on Sept. 14. If he can hold steady against the Razorbacks, then perhaps a permanent change will be made on the depth chart.

While it is true that questionable QB play can ruin a team's campaign in any conference, blunders are amplified in the SEC. Elko must be able to count on either Marcel Reed or a healthy Conner Weigman, otherwise the No. 24 Aggies are due for a brutal conference slate. A home loss to Arkansas could portend trouble going forward, with No. 11 Missouri and No. 14 LSU both visiting College Station before October ends.

There are bound to be miscues in this new era of Texas A&M football, which includes under center, but the program needs to reestablish itself as a legitimate force. With uncertainty still surrounding the offense, Mike Elko will probably continue to lean on Le'Veon Moss and the running game in the showdown with Arkansas.

The action starts at at 3:30 p.m. ET.