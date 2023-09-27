The Texas A&M football team got off to a 3-1 start with the one loss coming on the road to Miami (FL). Jimbo Fisher is trying to bounce back after a rough 2022 season, and the play of starting quarterback Conner Weigman was a big reason why. However, Weigman is now out for the season after suffering a season-ending injury in the victory over Auburn, as Texas A&M insider Billy Liucci reported.

‘Toughest of news for A&M football. Per everything I've heard since yesterday and from sources very close to situation, QB Conner Weigman's foot injury is, in fact, a season-ender for the emerging SEC star. Weight-bearing bone and roughly a 3.5 month recovery.'

Weigman was mentioned as day-to-day earlier in the week by Jimbo Fisher, but Brent Zerneman of the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday morning that it was a more serious injury.

The loss of Weigman is a tough blow for Texas A&M, who face Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee before a Week 8 bye. Weigman had thrown for 979 yards with eight touchdowns and a pair of interceptions as the Texas A&M football team ranks 25th in points per game and 24th in passing yards per game.

After Weigman left the Auburn game, Max Johnson stepped in and threw for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns and flashed his potential. Johnson played sparingly in 2022, throwing for 517 yards with three touchdowns in a few appearances, so he has familiarity with the scheme in College Station.

All in all, losing Weigman is a tough blow, especially with the way he had been playing to start the season.