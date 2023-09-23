Texas A&M football quarterback Connor Weigman left Saturday's game against Auburn due to an ankle injury. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson entered the game in the second quarter.

Here is Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman heading to the locker room with 4:30 left in the second. ESPN reporting he was shouting in pain on sidelines. Took hit on that play he was lined up in A&M end zone. pic.twitter.com/9YfFgvxt9n — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) September 23, 2023

The Eagle reporter Travis L. Brown said Weigman is still being evaluated. Texas A&M led Auburn 20-3 after the third quarter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Johnson, at the end of the third quarter, had completed 7-of-8 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Weigman is a sophomore. He was formerly rated a five-star prospect and the No. 3 quarterback recruit by 247Sports in the 2022 class.

Weigman had thrown for eight touchdowns and just two interceptions before his injury. He also threw for 908 passing yards through the Aggies' first three games, which ranked No. 20 in the FBS.

Texas A&M football is in its sixth season under coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher led the program to nine wins during his first season in 2018, but the Aggies have yet to reach national success. They finished 5-7 this past season.

However, Texas A&M has exciting prospects for the future. The Aggies brought in the No. 1 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite in 2022. This past year's class ranked No. 10.

Texas A&M faces rival Arkansas this next week in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. They then face Alabama Oct. 7 at Kyle Field.

Athlon Sports wrote the following preview about the Aggies.

“Expect the Aggies to improve on last season's victory total; by how much is the question.

“…Considerable progress has to be made on the offensive line and in run defense. Anything more than eight wins may be asking too much.”