After Texas A&M football fired Jimbo Fisher, Johnny Manziel shared his thoughts and a passionate defense of the coach

Texas A&M football fired head coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday after a disappointing 2023.

While Fisher has many detractors, one person that came to his defense was Texas A&M football legend Johnny Manziel.

Said Manziel on social media, “Been sitting on this for a couple days but I have to say it. In my experiences Jimbo Fisher allowed me to immerse myself in the Aggie Football program from the very first day on the job. I thank you for allowing me to spend time in the building with the guys and treating me with the utmost respect. Thank you for all that you’ve done for our university. Wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors Coach”

Manziel then went on to elaborate that he has faith in the program and those in charge of Texas A&M football, saying “I have faith in the TAMU leadership to put somebody in place to get us to where we need to be. The pieces for success are in the building. However I can help in any capacity I would love nothing more”

Fisher may be disappointed, but the former national championship-winning head coach is set to earn a historic buyout. Texas A&M will pay Fisher $77 million in guaranteed buyout money, which will cost its athletic budget an annual $7.3 million after taking $19 million out of the donor fund.

That shocking amount of money is more than triple the second-highest coach buyout in college football history. Fisher left Florida State for the lucrative SEC in 2017 and then signed another mega deal a few years later. The program is only 19-15 since that extension.