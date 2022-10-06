Max Johnson gets devastating injury update ahead of Texas A&M football-Alabama clash

Max Johnson was set to take on Alabama football in a huge game for the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday. Unfortunately for Texas A&M football, that will not be the case. ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons revealed that Johnson has suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand.

“Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, sources told ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons on Thursday.

Johnson, who suffered the injury to his left hand in last week’s loss to Mississippi State, could miss the remainder of the season, sources said.”

Brutal. Max Johnson, who will miss Texas A&M football’s SEC clash with Alabama, could also miss the remainder of the season. Johnson suffered the injury during the Aggies’ loss to Mississippi State last weekend.

The southpaw has been solid this year, as he has thrown for 517 passing yards to go along with three touchdowns and no interceptions. A junior, Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M football from LSU in December of last year.

He lost out on the Aggies’ starting job to Haynes King, though head coach Jimbo Fisher turned to Johnson after two games amid A&M’s offensive struggles.

The injury to Max Johnson is just the latest blow to what looked like a promising season for the Aggies from the optimistic eye of fall camp.

The team is now 3-2, which includes two losses to unranked teams, and has fallen out of the AP Top 25. They’ll have to somehow find a way to beat Alabama football without their starting quarterback, then potentially fight through the rest of the season without him as well.

No easy task.