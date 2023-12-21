Another former Florida coach coming to College Station.

The Texas A&M football program continues to undergo all sorts of changes. After Jimbo Fisher was fired, Duke HC Mike Elko became the new man in charge of the Aggies, and he has worked quickly to try to rebuild the coaching staff and roster. Now, he has pegged Florida assistant Jay Bateman as the defensive coordinator in College Station, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

‘BREAKING: Texas A&M head man Mike Elko lands his DC in former Florida assistant and one-time UNC coordinator Jay Bateman.'

Bateman has a lot of experience and was the defensive coordinator at Army for a few seasons before going to North Carolina. He then spent two years at Florida as the linebackers coach and will join Elko's staff with the Texas A&M football program. While at Army, he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award after turning around the defense there, and he and Elko worked together at Richmond.

Bateman was also the head coach at Siena from 2000-2003 but ended up with a disappointing 5-35 record.

This is a big get for Elko and the Texas A&M football program, and Bateman is well-known for being a top-tier recruiter, something that will certainly help as the Aggies try to turn this roster around. After a subpar Fisher tenure, the Aggies have a lot of questions to answer.

Florida also saw defensive line coach Sean Spencer leave for the Texas A&M football staff after Elko was hired, so Bateman now follows Spencer to College Station in a bit of a surprising turn of events.