Sen. Ted Cruz is a proud Texan, having moved to Houston when he was a child. And since being elected one of the Lone Star State's two U.S. senators, Cruz has oftentimes supported sports teams all around Texas. And unfortunately, it was the Texas A&M football program's turn.

Why unfortunately? Well, Cruz has a nasty habit of supporting teams from Texas right before they lose a big game. Some have called him a ‘jinx' and have dubbed these (likely) coincidences as the ‘Cruz Curse.' Either way, when Cruz posted on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday that he was at Kyle Field to support Texas A&M in its primetime Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame, many Aggie fans became on edge and Irish fans excited.

While it would be unfair and illogical to blame a politician for Texas A&M being able only to muster 100 yards passing in the 23-13 home loss to Notre Dame, life is unfair and illogical and so are many sports fans. Before, during, and immediately after the loss, social media unleashed its wrath and jokes on Cruz for ‘causing' the Aggies' loss.

Some fans called Cruz ‘Ted Luz' and Cruz's U.S. Senate election opponent, U.S. Rep. Collin Allred, who played college football at Baylor and in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans, used the ‘curse' as the basis for a ‘Lose Cruz' political advertisement.

Texas A&M was just the latest sports team to lose in a game attended by Cruz. The Texas football team, which reached the College Football Playoff earlier this year, lost in the semifinal 37-31 to Washington as Cruz watched on in New Orleans. Allred's alma mater Baylor was also upset by Texas State earlier in the season when Cruz decided to show up to the game in Waco.

Cruz has been blamed for a number of various losses, most of which have occurred in the last two years, but he was notably present for two Houston Astros World Series victories when the team won the title in 2022. It's just that nothing much has gone right since then for the teams he chooses to support.