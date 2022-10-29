This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.

A report by Pete Thamel revealed the Texas A&M football squad’s plan for Jimbo Fisher for the rest of the season. They will be keeping their head coach for the rest of the season. However, they will be making major changes to the rest of the organization, both on the field and off the field. That means staff changes and modifications to the offensive play-calling.

What’s next at Iowa, Texas A&M and Miami? Here’s our @collegegame update on three programs who’ve struggled on offense this season. pic.twitter.com/Pcj40PYYuy — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2022

Texas A&M’s offense this season has been one of the worst in the entire nation this season. This anemic offense is what cost them crucial games against teams that they were favored to beat. Their defense has been trying hard to keep the team in games, but Texas A&M’s offensive woes have hurt the football team more.

The Aggies are scheduled to face the Ole Miss Rebels this week in what should be a marquee matchup. Any personnel or offensive changes will take some time to have a serious effect. Texas A&M football fans are hoping, though, to see some semblance of improvement on that side of the ball. If the Aggies offense continues to struggle… expect the calls for Jimbo Fisher’s head to become a lot louder over