ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M-Oklahoma.

There are lots of interesting conference games in college basketball on Wednesday. This game is freighted with a lot of importance for one of the two teams involved.

The Oklahoma Sooners had a strong nonconference portion of their campaign one year ago. They went through November and December very smoothly and entered Big 12 play in strong position to make the NCAA Tournament. However, Oklahoma kept losing games in its conference. The Sooners fought hard but fell short in a number of close contests. They kept losing ground. Their resume kept looking slightly shakier as the conference season went on. They lost an early-round Big 12 Tournament game. Unexpected conference tournament champions emerged to create surprising automatic bids and shrink the bubble. Oklahoma got squeezed out as one of the first two teams out of the field of 68.

Fast-forward to this season. Oklahoma went unbeaten in nonconference play. Some of its wins, particularly the comeback win over Michigan, are going to look very good on Selection Sunday. OU is in excellent position to make the NCAA Tournament. However, OU lost to Alabama by 28 points in its SEC opener this past Saturday. The loss was so lopsided that people will wonder if another conference crash is coming for the Sooners. If Oklahoma gets absolutely shredded by a deep and tough SEC, OU could fall toward the bubble before Selection Sunday. It is really important for Oklahoma to beat Texas A&M here. A win instantly quiets the fears about a collapse in January and February. A win here against the Aggies gives OU a high-quality win and reassures everyone in the locker room that the Sooner Schooner is still heading in the right direction. Coach Porter Moser needs his guys to dig deep in this game. We can't say it for sure, but this game could be looked back on as a pivotal point in OU's season, for better or worse. Oklahoma does not want to eat a four-game losing streak, that's for sure.

Here are the Texas A&M-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Oklahoma Odds

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -146

Oklahoma: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 148.5 (-105)

Under: 148.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Oklahoma

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma got crushed by Alabama in its SEC opener. The Sooners are overrated. They are not as good as their record indicates. They have a lot of decent wins, but few great wins. They collapsed in conference play one season ago, and they will collapse in conference play this season as well. Texas A&M pulled away from Texas this past weekend. The Aggies have a higher gear they can go to, something Oklahoma can't match. Buzz Williams has his team playing well, and Oklahoma will not be able to keep up over 40 minutes.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners of this year are better than last season's team. Jeremiah Fears is one of the best freshmen in the country. He is fearless. He will carry this team in this game. OU is at home, too, and will play with the level of desperation needed to dig out a win.

Final Texas A&M-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

We trust A&M and do not trust Oklahoma in this spot. Take Texas A&M.

Final Texas A&M-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -2.5