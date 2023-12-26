Texas A&M will be missing over half of their starters as we continue our College Football odds series with a Texas A&M-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

Texas A&M will be missing over half of their starters, but look to get the win over Oklahoma State at the TaxAct Texas Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a TaxAct Texas Bowl Texas A&M-Oklahoma State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Texas Bowl has operated since 2006, always at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This game has traditionally featured two power-five teams, often having a Big 12 team facing one from the SEC. This year is no different, as Texas A&M represents the SEC, and Oklahoma State is from the Big 12. Texas A&M is playing in this game for the fourth time. They are 2-1 in the game, and the last time they played in it, thye beat Oklahoma State 24-21. This is just the second appearance in the game for Oklahoma State, with their only appearance being the loss to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M enters the game at 7-5 on the year. They started the year 4-1, with their only loss being to Miami (FL). Then, they lost to Alabama and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks. After a win over South Carolina, they would lose to Ole Miss. The Aggies would finish with two more wins but got blown out by LSU. This would lead to a coaching change as Jimbo Fisher was fired and Mike Elko was brought in. Elijah Robinson, who has been hired by Syracuse, will be the interim coach for the game.

Meanwhile, Mike Gundy is coaching in his 18th straight bowl game at Oklahoma State. It was expected to be a down year for the Cowboys, but they had a great one, finishing 9-4, but losing in the Big 12 title game. They opened the year 2-0 but then were upset by South Alabama. Still, after a loss to Iowa State, they would win five straight before being upset by UCF. After beating Houston, Oklahoma State would make a comeback to beat BYU and go to the conference title game, where thye would lose to Texas 49-21.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

TaxAct Texas Bowl Odds: Texas A&M-Oklahoma State Odds

Texas A&M: +1.5 (-105)

Oklahoma State: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

Texas A&M was 19th in points per game this year while sitting 46th in yards per game on the year. They were 73rd in rushing yards while sitting 38th in passing yards. Still, the offense will be without much of their production from the season. Max Johnson will be heading to North Carolina and Connor Weigman is still out with an injury. This means Jaylen Henderson is expected to start again. He went 52-76 passing for 704 yards this year, with six touchdowns. He also took care of the ball well, with just one interception and three turnover-worthy passes.

Texas A&M may have to rely heavily on the run game in this one. Amria Daniels led the way in that regard this year. He ran 97 times this year for 524 yards and five scores. He has 280 yards after first contact as well this year. Le'Veon Moss will also get some carries. He comes into the game with 96 attempts for 484 yards and five scores. Rounding out the group of running backs is Ruben Owens, who has 359 yards this year, with three scores.

The Aggies will also be missing a lot in the receiving game. Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart are both expected not to play. Smith has 795 yards this year with two scores, while Stewart had 795 yards and two scores. They will still have Jahdae Walker and Noah Thomas. Walker has 453 yards and two scores on the year, while Thomas leads the team in receiving scores with five of them while having 359 yards.

On defense, Texas A&M ranked 30th in points per game while sitting 10th in opponent yards per game. They were 16th against the run but sat 21st against the pass this year. With both starting corners out for Texas A&M, Josh DeBerry will need to step up. He had a sack this year, while also helping in the run game. Further, he has two interceptions and three pass break ups, while allowing three touchdowns.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State finished 43rd in points scored per game this year while also sitting 33rd in yards per game. They were 63rd in the rush this year while sitting 40th in the pass this year. Alan Bowman leads the way passing this year. He completed 270 of 453 passes this year for 3,058 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had three in the conference title game with Texas, but turnovers were also an issue in the game and this year. Bowman had 12 interceptions this year, with another 20 turnover-worthy throws.

The offense focuses on the Big 12 offensive player of the year Ollie Gordon II. Gordon ran for 1,614 yards this year and 20 touchdowns. He did struggle against Texas, with just 32 yards and no score. Still, in his last two games over the regular season, he has 330 yards and eight scores. He was amazing after contact this year, with 953 yards, while also having 42 runs for over ten yards this year,

Meanwhile, Brennan Presley leads the way in the receiving game. He has 839 yards this year with six scores. Further, he had 85 receptions with just three drops. Rashod Owens will also be looking to make an impact. He had 731 yards this year and scored three times.

On defense, Oklahoma State sits 96th in points allowed per game, while sitting 122nd in yards allowed per game. They were 104th against the run while sitting 122nd against the pass this year. Nickolas Martin was named a first-team all-Big-12 player this year. The linebacker had six sacks this year while also having 30 pressures on the quarterback. Meanwhile, he was great against the run, with 64 stops for offensive failures and a forced fumble. He also had two interceptions this year.

Final Texas A&M-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Texas A&M will be running out essentially a second-string defense in this one. They are missing seven starters on defense this year, while some of the immediate back-ups are also out. Further, they will be running out a third-string quarterback in this one. Oklahoma State brings a lot of their offense and has Ollie Gordon. He is more than enough to carry this team and will run through this rough Texas A&M defense. Take Oklahoma State in this one.

Final Texas A&M-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -1.5 (-115)