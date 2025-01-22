ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M-Ole Miss.

The SEC did not make the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but it is dominating in college basketball. It's a change of script which has defined the past few months in major college sports. Texas A&M and Ole Miss are almost certainly heading to the NCAA Tournament. Both teams have produced strong seasons and have already acquired several substantial wins. Barring a complete collapse over the next six weeks, they will be part of the field of 68, and there are likely to be at least nine other teams joining them. The SEC figures to get around 11 to 13 teams in the field; the 11-team estimate is actually on the low end of the estimate, which is wild. The SEC is flourishing — and is expected to haul in a ton of NCAA bids — at a time when the ACC is down, the Big 12 isn't quite as deep as it was a few years ago, and other notable conferences are not at their best (even though they might also not be at their worst). It will be fascinating to see what the SEC does in the coming college basketball postseason, but first, teams such as A&M and Ole Miss need to improve their seeding and give themselves the best possible bracket path on Selection Sunday.

Ole Miss has been good this season, but Texas A&M has been especially impressive. The Aggies came from 18 points down to win on the road at Oklahoma on a night when one of their best scorers, Wade Taylor, wasn't playing. A&M has been competing extremely well even with Taylor being unavailable at times. Zhuric Phelps and other players in the lineup have stepped up to fill in the gaps. Coach Buzz Williams, who struggled at the start of his tenure in College Station, seems to be getting a lot more comfortable in his role. He is connecting better with players. The pieces are coming together for the Aggies, who look like a Sweet 16-caliber team if not an Elite Eight squad. This was the Buzz Williams bounce many people thought A&M would benefit from when the Aggies hired the former Virginia Tech and Marquette coach. Buzz Williams versus Chris Beard is a high-end coaching matchup which makes this game a compelling television option on a loaded Wednesday night college basketball schedule.

Here are the Texas A&M-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Ole Miss Odds

Texas A&M: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Ole Miss: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Ole Miss

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies have shown they can win on the road in the SEC. They have shown they can come back from large deficits. They have shown they can take on the best teams and take punches, yet still fight back and make every game a 40-minute war even when they are not playing their best. Ole Miss just lost to Mississippi State and might not be able to solve A&M's rugged defense in this game.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss, after losing to Mississippi State over the past weekend, will be extra motivated to bounce back and not allow a downward slide to unfold. The Rebels are at home and have been tough to beat in their own arena. An Ole Miss pick here makes perfect sense.

Final Texas A&M-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Texas A&M, but this could go in any direction. Maybe wait for a live play.

Final Texas A&M-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M +3.5