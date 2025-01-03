ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs begin their two-month run of SEC basketball games, as conference play gets going for real in all corners of the United States on the first full college basketball Saturday of the new year. The bowl games have been played. There are just three college football games left. It's now basketball's time to shine. The SEC might have had a really rough year in football, but this college hoops season is one of the most anticipated in SEC history, given how well the Southeastern Conference did in November and December. The whole conference — 16 teams — lost fewer than 15 total games in the month of December. It was a total wrecking ball, dominating particularly at home but really everywhere its teams played. The SEC has the most teams in the top 20 of the NET rankings. It has the most teams in the top 50. It has as many as 13 NCAA Tournament teams according to current projections, and all but one of its 16 teams have at least a decent chance of making March Madness.

Yes, it is likely that some SEC teams will get beaten up in conference play and fall out of the NCAA Tournament picture, but the broader reality is that while at least a few teams are likely to get hurt in these next two months, most teams will still be fine for the NCAA Tournament due to the fact that every game will be against a highly-rated team. There will be no bad losses and only good wins in this conference. In other words, as long as a team doesn't get crushed over the next two months, and can play close to .500 ball, that team will increase its chances of making the NCAA Tournament. A team which goes two games under .500 will probably still make it. It will begin to be a problem if a team is four games under .500 and doesn't grab at least one or two wins at the SEC Tournament in March, but if a team can basically split its conference games over the next two months, it should be part of the bracket and the field of 68 on Selection Sunday.

That's the importance of this game for Georgia and Ole Miss: The winner can lose its next game or two and still feel fine. The loser will need to immediately bounce back and reverse course. No team will want to fall to 0-3 or 0-4 in the month of January. Getting an early win on the board immediately establishes stability and increases the margin for error in terms of making the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Virtually every SEC game is going to be like this, to some degree. Georgia and Ole Miss want to post that early win and relieve pressure right off the bat at the start of 2025.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The SEC will be a dogfight in men's basketball this season. For the simple reason that Georgia is getting points and not giving them, the Dawgs are an attractive pick here. So many SEC games are bound to go down to the final minute. If a spread in an SEC game is 5.5 or larger, underdogs are going to be attractive choices just because many games are likely to be close affairs.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss got thumped by Memphis recently. The Rebels were stung by that defeat and enter this game knowing they have a lot to improve on. Ole Miss is the team more likely to display a little humility and come out really intent on working hard and doing things the right way. One can easily see Ole Miss getting an early eight-point lead and building that advantage over the rest of the game, winning by 10 to 13 points.

Final Georgia-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Georgia, but at the start of conference play, any outcomes seem possible. This is a great weekend to bet small — if at all — and gather information for bigger, more confident bets later in the conference season.

Final Georgia-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Georgia +5.5