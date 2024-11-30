ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Rutgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M Rutgers.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights gave it everything they had earlier this week in Las Vegas, and they barely came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Rutgers' young stars played well in the spotlight against a team many think is the favorite to win the national championship. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are Rutgers' two best players. Harper was the best player on the entire floor versus Alabama, soaring for 37 points against the Tide. Bailey scored 22 in a supporting role.

Rutgers obviously has the makings of something special. Now it's up to coach Steve Pikiell and his staff to get the most out of their supporting cast and find a way to help Harper and Bailey flourish. Having two transcendent talents gives Rutgers a high ceiling, but first, the Scarlet Knights have to establish a higher floor and make sure they don't allow winnable games to slip through their fingers. One game which really got away from this team was a week ago against Kennesaw State. KSU is not a bad team, but Rutgers — with two lottery-quality players on its roster — should not be losing to Kennesaw State. A win over Alabama would have canceled out the negative value of the Kennesaw State loss, but RU fell just short. Before Rutgers leaves Las Vegas this week, it needs a solid, high-end win.

Beating Texas A&M would qualify.

The Aggies just defeated Creighton and are going to be a tough out in the SEC with veteran guard and shotmaker Wade Taylor attacking opposing defenses in crunch time. A&M has the luxury of knowing it has a skilled and fearless shotmaker who is willing to take on the burden of being the main man in high-leverage situations. If Rutgers is able to stop Taylor and win a close game down the stretch, that would do wonders for Rutgers' confidence and improve the Scarlet Knights' NCAA Tournament resume.

Here are the Texas A&M-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Rutgers Odds

Texas A&M: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Rutgers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Rutgers

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies took the first punch against Creighton. They trailed by nine points early in the game but were able to gradually work their way back into the contest and then prevail in the final minute. That was a very difficult game to play, but when a team wins one of those kinds of slugfests early in the season, it often proves to be a galvanizing moment which gives a team the understanding that it can deal with high-stress situations and not break down. That, more than any coaching instructions, hammers home the lesson of how to work together and communicate as a team. Texas A&M will take that confidence into this game against a Rutgers squad which has struggled to finish games and might not be as mentally locked in when it takes the floor.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, if they continue to play the way they have been playing, will make Rutgers very hard to beat. Add the fact that Rutgers is getting almost five points, and an RU spread bet makes a lot of sense.

These two teams are both finding their way in this young season. You can pass on this one.

Final Texas A&M-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +4.5