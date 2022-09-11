Texas football: 3 biggest standout players from Longhorns’ loss to Alabama

The Texas Longhorns came so close to shocking the college football world on Saturday. Hosting top-ranked Alabama, the Longhorns went blow-for-blow with the Crimson Tide all afternoon. Texas took the lead with less than 90 seconds to go, needing just one more stop to pull off the stunning upset.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Alabama escaped on a last-minute field goal. Although Texas lost in heartbreaking fashion, pushing the best team in the country to the brink is a huge sign of progress, and the future looks very promising. With just a couple lucky bounces, the Longhorns could have easily pulled off the unthinkable.

That bright outlook came at a cost, though, as quarterback Quinn Ewers went down early after taking a big hit. Ewers looked good against a tough Alabama defense, going 9-of-12 for 134 yards before his injury. Backup quarterback Hudson Card filled in admirably, especially considering he also suffered an injury, but losing Ewers long-term would be a huge blow to the Longhorns.

Still, this game marked a big step in Texas’ path back to college football prominence. The team put on a solid showing overall, but a few Longhorns stood out from the rest against the Tide.

Texas Football:

3. Bijan Robinson

As one of the best running backs in the country, Robinson often places much higher on these kinds of lists. The Longhorns’ star didn’t have his best game against Alabama, with his second-lowest rushing total since the start of last season. But even when he’s not at his best, Robinson manages to be an impact player for Texas.

On Saturday, Robinson had 21 carries for 57 yards, just 2.7 yards on average, and a touchdown. He shined in the passing game, however, tying a career-high with 73 yards on only three catches. His highlight of the day was a 42-yard gain to put Texas in the red zone just before halftime.

Bijan Robinson showing off his value in the passing game 👀 pic.twitter.com/bwY1G0wXmM — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 10, 2022

Robinson may not have had his best game on the ground, but he made up for it through the air. He’s a special player who can be remarkably effective even on an off day.

2. Xavier Worthy

Coming off a stellar freshman season in 2021, Worthy had a forgettable 2022 debut against Louisiana-Monroe. The sophomore had just two catches for 24 yards in Week 1, a disappointing start to the new campaign. However, Worthy turned that poor start around quickly against the Tide.

The Fresno, California native tore apart an Alabama defense that features four preseason All-SEC players. On just five catches, Worthy racked up 97 yards to lead the Longhorns on the day. The highlight came on a 46-yard connection with Ewers to set Texas up inside Alabama’s five-yard line.

Quinn Ewers hits Xavier Worthy on the 46-yard pass! Amazing anticipation and throw on the deep ball from Ewers. pic.twitter.com/OpCa6yZDGz — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 10, 2022

If Worthy can perform that well against Alabama, he can do it against anyone. Just a sophomore, he should be a staple of the Texas offense for a while to come.

1. Jaylan Ford

Texas’ defense did a great job holding Bryce Young and company in check for most of Saturday’s game. The Longhorns held the Tide to 374 total yards, down from 559 against Utah State the week prior. They also excelled at getting after the quarterback, with two sacks and seven QB hits.

The entire Longhorns defense played well, but Ford stood above the rest. The junior linebacker was all over the field with 10 tackles, two-and-a-half tackles for loss and a sack, leading the team in all three stats. On that sack, Ford ran through the offensive line unopposed and swiftly brought down Young.

Texas showed great potential against the Tide, especially on defense. With Ford patrolling the middle of the field, this defense will be a formidable unit all season long.