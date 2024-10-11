College football fans are in for a treat this weekend, as No. 1 Texas football clashes with No. 18 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday in the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry. While the 4-1 Sooners shouldn't be slept on, they'll have their hands full with star quarterback Quinn Ewers returning for the undefeated Longhorns.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Texas legend Colt McCoy narrated a hype video for the game, via the program's social media.

“A lot has changed over the years, but one thing stays the same — this game, it’s where legends are made. The plays, the moments, the memories, they’re more than history. They’re immortal,” McCoy says.

“It’s hard to describe. Once you see it, once you feel it, you understand it. You see it in the eyes of every player, you hear it in the cheers of every family. You feel the love and that fuels the fire. We’ve seen all the highlights, the unforgettable plays frozen in time,” he continues.

“Now it’s our turn, time to add our own chapter to this rivalry. We know what it takes — the fight, the grip, the passion. It’s in our blood. It’s what we do. When you put that helmet on, you’re not just walking onto a field, you’re carrying the legacy of every Longhorn who has charged out of that tunnel, you’re playing for every Texan who’s ever bled burnt orange orange and every brother that stands beside you. Ain’t no love in Oklahoma, but there’s plenty of fight in Texas, because history isn’t just behind us, it’s right in front of us, ready to be made again. Hook ‘em.”

Texas football vs. Oklahoma is as good as it gets

Ewers will hope to follow in McCoy's footsteps, who tossed 287 yards and a touchdown to beat Sam Bradford and the Sooners in 2008, vaulting the Longhorns to No. 1 on the AP Poll. The rivalry, though, dates back to 1900, and it'll now have a new flavor with both schools in the SEC.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looks forward to the contest, via the Associated Press.

“How could you not get excited for this game?” Venables said. “This is everything that you want to coach and play for at this level. The pageantry, the emotion, the intensity, the opportunity, all of it. You're going to have a center stage in college football this Saturday.”

While Texas has the upper hand, both schools should have plenty of fan support at the neutral Cotton Bowl as the Sooners try for an upset win.