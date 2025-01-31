Texas football quarterback Arch Manning turned a lot of heads when showcasing his athleticism on Thursday. As the heir apparent to the Manning quarterback dynasty, the former 5-star recruit is already generating hype as he is set to start for the Longhorns in 2025. Texas football is coming off a successful first season in the SEC. Head coach Steve Sarkisian's team made the College Football Playoff semifinals before being eliminated by eventual national champion Ohio State.

As former starting QB Quinn Ewers heads to the NFL Draft, Manning enters 2025 as a Heisman Trophy candidate. And Arch isn't doing anything off the field to quell these high expectations of him. The Overtime Instagram page revealed a video of Arch doing a windmill dunk. That's an athletic feat neither of the QB's uncles, Peyton Manning or Eli Manning, could likely pull off.

Texas will be one of the National Championship favorites next season

Texas is already being included in ESPN's way-too-early rankings as the No. 2 team in the country. The Longhorns have a chance to make a statement right away against Ohio State, which is projected to be the top-ranked squad in the nation. Texas will return several players from this year's team while bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class after two years of being on the brink.

Steve Sarkisian has brought this program to two straight College Football Playoff semifinals. And the fifth-year head coach will be expected to take that next step in 2025. One aspect of his game that Arch will bring is his mobility. Even in his limited action, Manning rushed for almost 200 yards more than Quinn Ewers.

Especially towards the end of the season, when he struggled with an ankle injury, Ewers' lack of mobility was a big issue for the Longhorns. That doesn't take away the fact that the three-year starter in Austin has elevated this program back to where it belongs.

Over the course of 2024, Manning threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions for Texas football. He additionally rushed for four scores. Despite the limited snaps, the backup QB's upside has scouts projecting him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. At 6'4, 225 lbs with elite athleticism and arm strength, it's not surprising why this hype is so high.

However, Arch Manning still has to prove it on the field. And 2025 will be the first year he is a full-time starting quarterback on the FBS level. With an NCAA-leading NIL valuation, Manning will be under a lot of pressure. He's earned this moment; now it's time to see if he's ready to embrace it and lead Texas football to its first national championship in two decades.