Texas football made a huge announcement on Thursday ahead of their Week 4 matchup against Louisiana Monroe. Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that sophomore quarterback Arch Manning will make his first collegiate start. The news comes after starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a rib injury against UTSA in Week 3. Reactions have flown in from all across the college football landscape.

Some reactions were positive and made people hyped about Texas football.

Quinn Ewers when Arch Manning throws a touchdown pic.twitter.com/3VVg7wZa9t — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 19, 2024

Other reactions… not so much. A Tennessee fan said, “I speak for all of us when I say that we don't care. We will be watching Nico Iamaleava.”

People have a legitimate reason to be excited about Manning. After taking over for Ewers against UTSA, Manning threw 9-for-12 with 223 yards, and four passing touchdowns. He also excelled on the ground, scampering for a 67-yard end-zone call. Although his opponent was a non-Power-5 school, the potential flashed brightly for not only Texas football but the entire sport.

People even joked about Manning having a dual-threat ability that both of his uncles never had.

A manning that can run the RPO😂🤣🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/6ZySMxepl2 — 𝒁𝜠𝑼𝑺 (@HuskyJesus) September 15, 2024

YSLMANNING BETTER THAN BOTH HIS UNCLES pic.twitter.com/acdWbQR1h8 — 🌨️december☃️ (@ovodecember) September 15, 2024

The bloodline of Peyton, Eli, Cooper, and Archie Manning leaves people in awe. The talent that the young Texas quarterback has is truly sensational. He was a Class of 2023 five-star recruit and dominated the high school scene. He joined Texas football and Sarkisian, who is one of the most respected minds in college football.

Can Texas football, Arch Manning come away with a win?

The beauty of college football is that nothing is guaranteed. However, Texas football is playing Louisiana-Monroe and is a predicted 44.5-point favorite. Manning will have a full week to prepare as the starter.

One person said, “The Mannings just keep making improvements to themselves, Marshall will be up next, will he have Grandpa’s speed and his dad’s big brain and arm?? What’s up for the 4th generation?? They are building a super dynasty.”

Although the sample size is small, the talent and potential are too promising to overlook. Manning sat behind Ewers all of 2023 and watched him lead Texas to the Sugar Bowl. Even though they lost to the Washington Huskies, Texas football is at the pinnacle of college football so far this season.

Ewers is out for an unknown period, so Manning could be in line for more starts. As the out-of-conference play wraps up, Manning could be put in a position to start against some of the top teams in the SEC.