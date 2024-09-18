Who will be Texas football's starting quarterback in Week 4? Will Arch Manning receive the opportunity, or will the 2024 initial starter Quinn Ewers get the job? Head coach Steve Sarkisian says he has yet to officially make a decision, via Inside Texas.

“No, I have not (announced a decision),” Sarkisian said.

The 3-0 Longhorns will play 2-0 Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night. Ewers is dealing with an injury which has led to uncertainty about his starting status. He was considered a possible Heisman Trophy candidate heading into 2024.

Manning has excelled while on the field. He has gone 14-18 through the air with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Manning has also added a couple of rushing touchdowns for Texas.

Texas may be able to compete for the College Football Championship with either Manning or Ewers leading the way. Ewers obviously holds the experience advantage, but Manning features arguably the highest-ceiling of any QB at the college level right now.

Who will be Texas football's starting quarterback?

The plan entering the season was seemingly to have Ewers lead the way throughout 2024 before turning the QB1 role over to Manning once Ewers left for the NFL. But Texas simply cannot ignore how well Manning has performed while on the field.

Ewers is still a good quarterback, however. It isn't as if he is struggling, rather, Ewers has been impacted by an injury. His injury absence has given Manning an opportunity to showcase his immense ceiling.

Some programs around the college football world don't have a reliable QB. Meanwhile, Texas has two of the better options in the sport. Manning may draw the Week 4 start given Ewers' injury, but one has to wonder who will emerge as the regular starter moving forward once both quarterbacks are healthy.

Saturday night's Texas and Louisiana-Monroe football clash is scheduled for 8 PM EST.