The Texas football program is used to getting everyone's best shot. A target on the back is just the price of admission for the Longhorns, especially when welcoming in an overmatched non-conference foe. Those trying to predict the Texas versus the University of Louisiana-Monroe matchup have to factor in an interesting twist. Texas' Arch Manning is better than advertised according to some respected voices. Emotions might come into play when he faces off against old Louisiana high school foe and former Oklahoma Sooners signal-caller General Booty.

Booty might be leading a 44-point underdog but the experience of playing the Longhorns in Austin again will be worth the bruises. Sores can heal but the memories will be savored forever. Getting to run out on the gridiron knowing there are some familiar faces from back home involved is just the cherry on top.

“It's cool. My uncle, Josh, came out the same time as Peyton (Manning) and was actually ranked higher coming out of high school as a quarterback,” boasted Booty. “My dad being the only receiver in the family and Arch's dad being the only receiver in his family with great quarterbacks. Being from Louisiana and both having a name known for football is cool. I've seen him coming up and think it's pretty cool we get to play him for his first start. I'm sure his family will be there, my family will be there.”

None of those famous family members in the stands will be able to help once the opening kick is in the air though.

“It's not me versus him. It's ULM versus UT but it'll be fun.”

Arch Manning's Texas tangoes with Oklahoma transfer in college football showdown

Manning versus Booty is a decades-deep rivalry in The Boot. If Louisiana had to name a few royal families, these two clans would be a couple of finalists. It all started with Archie, the patriarch of the Manning family and pride of the state despite some rough years with the New Orleans Saints. Archie's sons Peyton (University of Tennessee) and Eli Manning (Ole Miss) are bound for the Hall of Fame.

Cooper Manning's football career was cut short due to a spinal condition but his son inherited some wide receiver speed. Arch showed off those wheels during a 75-yard touchdown scamper in his first start, a win over UT-San Antonio.

Johnny Booty began a branch of ballers with four sons after stops at Arkansas and Mississippi State. Josh played at LSU and in the NFL after being ranked higher than Peyton in high school. Abram played at LSU and had a stint with the Cleveland Browns. John David led the USC Trojans to two Rose Bowl victories. He also got under center for the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Houston Texans. Jake was an All-State selection before moving into the private sector.

General versus Arch is just another dash of seasoning into a roux that has been simmering for a while.