Last Saturday's decimation of University of Texas at San Antonio was a bittersweet one for the Texas football Longhorns (3-0). The program vaulted above Georgia and into the top spot in the AP rankings for the first time since 2008, cementing its rise under head coach Steve Sarkisian. But the monumental achievement was accompanied by a potentially costly setback.

Star quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Quinn Ewers incurred an abdomen strain in the first half of the Week 3 victory and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. He will not suit up for Texas' upcoming matchup with Louisiana-Monroe (2-0). The roster has enough talent on offense and defense to breeze through Week 4, but if Ewers' injury lingers into SEC play, a highly probable College Football Playoff appearance might be pushed to the brink.

Therefore, Saturday's game against the Warhawks, which will mark Arch Manning's first college start, might carry far more weight than fans initially thought. This could be a final warm-up for the freshman phenom before he is possibly asked to lead the Longhorns versus a Power Five foe in Mississippi State. He needs to fully acclimate himself to his new responsibilities, because it is currently unclear how long they will last in 2024.

There are other interesting components to the matchup aside from Manning, like the continued emergence of freshmen Colin Simmons and Ryan Wingo. Let's dive a little deeper as we give our bold predictions for Texas versus LA-Monroe.

Arch Manning throws for five TDs but also gets picked off

I said there are multiple intriguing narratives present in this Texas football home game, but we have to start with Arch Manning. Arguably no backup college QB has garnered more fan fare and praise than the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Beyond his celebrity status, however, the former five-star recruit is brimming with promise.

His talent and intangibles make him an interesting prospect regardless of his last name, as fans could see for themselves in the Longhorns' thrashing of UTSA. Manning filled in for the injured Ewers and lived up to the hype, tossing four passing touchdowns and running 67 yards for a rushing score. Proper evaluations cannot be made versus either the Roadrunners or Warhawks, but I anticipate a superb effort all the same.

Manning should maximize a tremendous wide receiving corps that includes Wingo and transfers Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden, among others. The completion percentage should again be high, but because the 6-foot-4 signal-caller will be incentivized to showcase his full abilities early on, Louisiana-Monroe should have at least one opportunity to earn a takeaway.

But the benefits of carrying such a mindset against vastly inferior competition is that supreme skill will shine through more often than not. The pick will be but a blemish on an otherwise spectacular, six-TD outing for Arch Manning (five in the air and one on the ground).

Texas football LB Colin Simmons will hound LA-Monroe's General Booty

Former Oklahoma backup quarterback General Booty will command many eyeballs for an obvious reason, but he will be known for more than his unique name. Booty will unfortunately be collateral damage in what should be a monster showing for linebacker Colin Simmons.

The Dallas native does not quite yet have the frame to stand out as a true juggernaut (6-foot-3, 234 pounds), but he is already proving to be an impactful playmaker on the edge. Simmons leads Texas with two sacks and three tackles for loss. Assuming his role continues to increase, the 18-year-old is poised for a fruitful campaign. A multi-sack effort against LA-Monroe will further raise his national profile while also subjecting Booty to a myriad of unfortunate puns, revolving around his first and last name.

The headlines will understandably focus on Manning, but Simmons and the defense will leave a massive imprint on this game as well. Texas football fans will be treated to a highlight-reel-filled display before their team enters the SEC gauntlet for the first time. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.