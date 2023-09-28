Texas football quarterback Arch Manning has yet to take the field for Steve Sarkisian this season. Nevertheless, the former's uncle Eli Manning reminds him not to fret over his current situation. In fact, it could be the best thing that's ever happened to him, per Yahoo! Sports‘ Jason Fitz.

“Yeah. No I think, I think 1000 percent. I think it's very helpful. I know for me in college I redshirted one year then sat a year then played the next three. And I think that was the best thing for me. Even coming into the NFL, just sitting there for the first 10 games of the season was beneficial to me,” Eli Manning said.

“Just to watch. Just to see the preparation that goes into it the game plans, the different plays .Trying to understand like what plays are my favorite? And you know, what ones do I feel most comfortable with?” Manning continued.

Arch Manning, a true freshman, ranks third on Texas football's quarterback depth chart behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy. He would do well to heed his Uncle Eli's advice. Eli Manning eventually became SEC Offensive Player of the Year with Ole Miss football and two-time Super Bowl MVP with the New York Giants. His patience paid huge dividends in the long run.

Steve Sarkisian took plenty of heat for not playing Arch Manning in Texas' 37-10 drubbing of Rice football on September 2. Sarkisian admitted he thought about giving Arch Manning some playing time. However, he felt it wasn't worth it if Arch Manning played just a few snaps in the final 90 seconds.

Arch Manning still has a long road ahead of him. Don't act surprised if he will enjoy a successful career like his Uncle Eli Manning. Football runs in his blood after all.