Arch Manning has yet to see action with the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 college football season. Four games have already passed and Texas football has yet to see Manning attempt even just a pass. Considering that he was named the No. 1 recruit in the nation, it can be quite surprising to see him buried on the bench and behind the other quarterbacks on the team's QB depth chart. That being said, Arch's two-time Super Bowl champion uncle, Eli Manning, just wants him to be patient and take every opportunity to learn.

“Well I just told him, you know, more about just the pressure of going to play college football,” the former New York Giants quarterback said about his Texas football QB nephew during an interview with Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports. “And he's got a lot of expectations. I said, hey, just go in there and don't forget to be a college student. Don't forget that, hey, this is a great time in your life. And you're in college. You're at Austin. Learning the game of football, being with your teammates, all those things are awesome.”

At the moment, Texas football is feeling confident in Quinn Ewers as the main guy orchestrating their offense from under center. Apart from Ewers, Maalik Murphy is also seemingly in front of Arch Manning on the QB pecking order in Austin. Still, that's not an excuse in the eyes of Eli Manning for his nephew to miss out on a chance to grow as a football player.

“And so I know he's working extremely hard. He's going to learn a ton this season, whether he's redshirting or kind of sitting and watching and learning. And hopefully I think that's just gets him more prepared so when he does get into games just by going through the practices he's gotten used to the speed of college football and learning the playbook.”

Manning's time in Austin should come eventually, but for now, it will be the Quinn Ewers show.

Texas football, who are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play after beating the Baylor Bears, will be facing the Kansas Jayhawks at home this coming Saturday.