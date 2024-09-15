Texas football quarterback Arch Manning had a performance everyone will be talking about for days, weeks, and perhaps forever. Against the UTSA Roadrunners in Texas on Saturday night, Manning was called on in the second quarter to replace injured Quinn Ewers, and he delivered the goods right away for the Longhorns.

Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass in his very first throw of the contest and a couple of Texas possessions later, managed to take the ball to the house for a 67-yard rushing score that got everyone going wild online. Even former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who used to play with Arch's uncle, Peyton Manning, was left impressed — too impressed that he mentioned the possibility of Arch being the best Manning of them all one day.

“Might end up being the best Manning yet… WILD to think about,” McAfee posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

That is quite a lot to say, considering that Arch is, as mentioned, a nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton and Eli have two Super Bowl rings combined, with the former also already both a College Football Hall of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Arch finished the UTSA game with 223 passing yards and four touchdowns against zero interceptions on 9-of-12 completions. He also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.

Fans react to Pat McAfee's Arch Manning take during Texas vs. UTSA

McAfee wondering about the future of Arch Manning has stirred the internet as well.

“Let’s slow down – His 2 uncles have 2 Super Bowl victories and stayed healthy many years by not running – playing UTSA lol – wait and see,” said @ConnieScouts.

“Might end up being better than a HOF, a 2 time SB winner, and a pretty good NFl QB because of 4 TDs in week 3??” commented @selfhatingatl2.

“That's what happens when you have a hall of fame Grandpa and 2 uncles who all played QB. Also has a hell of a WR for a Dad,” posted @BigBarker63.

Another one jokingly doubted whether Arch Manning is a true Manning: “Kid was 100% adopted and raised by the Mannings..he’s not supposed to be able to throw like Peyton and run like Lamar Jackson.”

“Uhh this is a stretch. I doubt he reaches the heights Peyton did. I think he will be very good, but let's calm down Pat,” chimed in @BigOrangeReign2.