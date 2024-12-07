With recruits beginning to sign following early signing day on Dec. 4, action wrapped up on Friday as the Texas football program signed five-star defensive lineman recruit Justus Terry. Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama were among the football programs competing with Texas, but he committed to the Longhorns on Friday afternoon, per On3's Hayes Fawcett on X.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL Justus Terry has Committed to Texas,” Fawcett wrote. “The 6’5 275 DL from Manchester, GA chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Auburn, & Alabama. Ranked as the No. 2 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3).”

Expand Tweet

Terry was the No. 2 ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class, ranking No. 3 in Georgia according to On3 scouting.

As a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman, he looks to take his game to the next level, joining the Texas football program after their strong 2024 campaign.

The Longhorns went 11-1 in the regular season, ranking No. 2 in the nation after Texas' first season since joining the SEC. Of the other teams interested in Terry, Georgia ranked No. 5 at the end of the regular season, while Alabama was just outside the top 10, ranking 11th in the nation.

However, while Terry is now known for his talents on the field, many first became aware of him after he went viral on social media for his size at a young age.

As a very physically gifted eighth grader, Terry posed for his camera while flexing shirtless. Many thought the photo got altered somehow, as the junior high schooler looked like he could've been playing for a college football program back then.

Expand Tweet

And while he looked to play for the Texas football program as an eighth grader, he's officially committed to joining the Longhorns in 2025.

Texas football signs 5-star DL Justus Terry over Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn

As one of the best teams in the nation following the 2024 college football regular season, Texas can claim at least one more win after signing the five-star defensive lineman.

Defensively, Texas' football program was one of the top units in the league, allowing just 11.7 points (2nd) and 247.5 yards (3rd) per game.

One area Texas could improve in, however, was their ability to rush the passer. Through 12 games, the Longhorns totaled just 35 sacks, ranking outside the top 10 in the nation. And while that might be a high bar to set, Texas is ranked as the nation's second-best team overall.

Now, Texas looks to see an increase in their ability to cause chaos on the defensive line with their newest football recruit: Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.