Published November 25, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

As the Texas Longhorns took down the Baylor Bears on Friday, running back Bijan Robinson played in possibly his final game with the team.

Robinson has been a star for the Longhorns since arriving on campus in 2020. During his freshman season, he appeared in nine games. He finished the season rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 15 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Following his freshman year, Bijan Robinson has taken his game to a new level. Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in 21 total games. Over that time, he has rushed for 2,528 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also taken strides in the receiving game, recording 45 receptions for 609 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

With the resume that Robinson has put together, he has all but solidified himself as a top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. He is among the most dominant running backs in the nation, and shows no signs of slowing down. And it appears that he may have finally played his final game in a Texas Longhorns uniform.

Following the conclusion of the Longhorns game against Baylor, Bijan Robinson was emotional leaving the field.

With tears in his eyes, Bijan Robinson seemingly took a moment to enjoy a post game victory one last time.

If this was Robinson’s final time wearing a Texas Longhorns uniform, he went out in a big way. In a 38-27 victory over Baylor, Robinson was dominant once again. He finished the day rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

Robinson has solidified his legacy in the college game. He may now have his sights set on taking over the NFL.