Big-12 Commissioner Brett Yormark made it clear he is openly rooting for Texas Tech football to beat Texas football in their matchup on November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving.

Yormark's remarks are a break from what should be a neutral stance as commissioner. It clearly seems his position is throwing shade at the Texas football program for leaving the Big-12 after the year to join the SEC. Yormark likely did not say anything about Oklahoma, who is also leaving for the SEC, because Texas Tech will not play them this season.

While speaking at a Texas Tech podium, Yormark called for the Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire to beat the Longhorns just like last year when Texas Tech took a narrow 37-34 win in overtime. Both the Longhorns and Red Raiders finished 8-5 last season, though Texas had a slight edge in the standings thanks to a better conference record.

“Coach (Joey McGuire), I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin on Thanksgiving. And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year,” via Joe Cook of Inside Texas.

The shade Brett Yormark threw at the Longhorns will only continue to motivate Texas in their final Big-12 season. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has already told his team to “embrace the hate” per Anwar Richardson. Yormark's comments will only add fuel to the fire for Texas this season.

Though Yormark may not be happy with Texas and Oklahoma for leaving the conference, the Big-12 is getting four new additions in 2024, including Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.