Eli Manning had an outstanding NFL career with the New York Giants where he won two Super Bowls, but before his pro days, he was a standout quarterback for Ole Miss football. His family has deep SEC roots as his brother, Peyton Manning, played his college football at Tennessee, and their nephew, Arch Manning, isn't currently in the SEC as he plays for Texas football, but starting next season, the Longhorns will be moving conferences and won't be in the Big 12 anymore. Eli Manning did a recent interview with The Spun, and he revealed what his top college choices would be if he were a recruit today.

“Right now, I obviously love the SEC,” Manning said. “Georgia looks pretty tempting. They always have a great defense and good skill position players. My nephew is at Texas. I was close to going to Texas when I was being recruited over 20 years ago. They’re playing great and will be in the SEC next season. I’d put Oklahoma in the same boat. Those three schools would be at the top.”

Texas football, Georgia and Oklahoma would be Manning's top three. The Sooners will also be an SEC team next year following the move from the Big 12. That's a pretty solid group of schools to be choosing from.

The Longhorns were close to getting Eli Manning back in the day, but now, they have Arch Manning. He hasn't gotten his shot yet as QB1, but when he does, many are expecting him to have a career like his uncle.