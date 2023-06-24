Eli Manning is hoping his nephew Arch Manning will have a huge career with the Texas Longhorns. He is hoping that Cooper Manning's son can carry on the legacy of Archie Manning, Peyton Manning and the one he forged during their college careers.

The legacies of the Mannings are secure as some of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of both college football and the NFL. All three of the elder Mannings played their college football in the SEC, and so will Arch Manning.

That's still something that Eli is getting used to. The Longhorns were longtime members of the old Southwest Conference and then the Big 12 before moving on to the SEC along with archrival Oklahoma. The Longhorns and the Sooners will begin playing an SEC schedule beginning with the 2024 season.

“It’s a little different, but I’ve gotten used to it,” Eli Manning said. “A couple new teams were added a few years ago, and now Texas and Oklahoma, obviously two great franchises, great schools, great football programs. To have my nephew playing in the SEC next year will be fun at Texas. It’ll be good to add them to the mix.”

Arch Manning participated in the Texas spring game, and he struggled throughout much of his time under center. He completed 5 of 13 passes for just 30 yards.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has said that Quinn Ewers is the Longhorns starting quarterback at this point for the Longhorns. Ewers completed 172 of 296 passes last season for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Eli Manning may have to wait to see his nephew play for the Longhorns.