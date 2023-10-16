The Texas football team doesn't have to travel very far for a game against the Houston Cougars after their bye week. The Cougars are 3-3 and Texas is coming off a loss to Oklahoma prior to its bye week, so there should be added motivation for Steve Sarkisian's team. Ahead of the in-state showdown, Houston football head coach Dana Holgorsen reveals the most common message he has received ahead of the game, and it's simple: Just beat Texas (h/t Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle):

‘Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on what he’s heard from fans about Texas game: “I’ve got a lot of comments. Just beat Texas. Don’t care if you win any of them but you’ve got to win that one. You can go 1-11 and it’s ok if you beat Texas.”'

With Houston coming over to the Big 12 this season, this is a conference showdown, although the only one with the Texas football program moving to the SEC in 2024.
The Cougars have wins over UTSA, Sam Houston State, and West Virginia, so they have one solid win on the resume after defeating the Mountaineers. But, defeating the Longhorns, who are even more motivated after losing the Red River Rivalry game, is going to be a massive task for Holgorsen's team.

Texas football fans take notice of Holgorsen's comments 

It didn't take long for Texas fans to notice what the Houston head coach said, and they made sure to react on social media.

Holgorsen is on the hot seat this season, and these comments might not help his case. Then again, if Houston can stun the world and defeat Texas, maybe it will. The Longhorns enter the game as three-touchdown favorites.