The Texas football team had a difficult test on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma football, and it proved to be the most difficult challenge for the Longhorns so far this season. This was the game of the week in college football, and it certainly lived up to the hype. Right from the start, it was clear that this was going to be an incredibly entertaining football game, and it was. In the third quarter, Oklahoma took a 27-17 lead over the Longhorns and they had complete control of the game. However, the Longhorns were far from finished at that point.

Oklahoma squandered that control quickly as Texas fired back with 13 straight points after the Sooners took that 10 point lead. The Longhorns kicked a field goal with just over a minute remaining in the game, and at that point, it looked like Texas was either going to win in regulation, or the game would be going to overtime. Enter Dillon Gabriel.

Dillon Gabriel wasn't able to play in the Red River Rivalry last season, and Texas football ended up winning that game 49-0. Gabriel came into this one with something to prove, and he certainly proved it. With just over a minute to work with, Gabriel led the Oklahoma football team right down the field to set up first and goal within 45 seconds, and he tossed the game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the game. It was an incredible drive, and Gabriel proved that he has what it takes to lead this Sooners team to great things.

As for Texas football, this is a heartbreaking loss. Everyone thought this was the year for Texas to get into the College Football Playoff, and everyone was picking the Longhorns to win this game. At the end of the day, they made too many mistakes to win a game that was this big, and now they have to win out for the rest of the season to have a chance at the CFP. It was a disappointing loss, and here are two Longhorns to blame for the loss.

Quinn Ewers has had some great moments for Texas football this season, but he made too many mistakes in Saturday's game and made it very hard for the Longhorns to get the win. On the first drive of the game, he threw an interception that set up an Oklahoma touchdown, and Texas immediately had to fight their way back. He threw another interception later in the first quarter when the Longhorns were driving. Those kind of mistakes just can't happen in a game like this, and it ended up really hurting the team. If Texas gets a rematch with Oklahoma later in the season, he has to be better.

Texas defense

At the end of the day, even with all of the mistakes on offense, Texas still had the lead with just over one minute in the game and had a great chance to win. The defense has to be better for the Longhorns. They let the Sooners march right down the field with ease and score a touchdown like it was nothing. Elite teams don't let that happen. It wasn't just that drive, either. The defense had a lot of missed tackles all game long, and they put the offense in some difficult positions.

Texas was very close to winning this football game, and if they can clean up some mistakes, they will have a good chance to win if they get a rematch with Oklahoma later this year.