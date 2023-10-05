Steve Sarkisian's Texas football has gotten the attention of his rival coaches. Not only are they off to a 5-0 start, but they're also favorites to win their fifth national title.

Several coaches raved about Texas football's dominance to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman on October 3. All of them agreed Steve Sarkisian and Co. have the potential to reach the College Football Playoff in January.

“That is a very impressive roster. They got linemen like Alabama used to have. Both sides of the ball. They beat the s–t out of Alabama..They did whatever they wanted with Baylor. They've got speed outside and their tight end (Ja'Tavion Sanders) is a freak,” one SEC coach quipped.

Texas football stymied Kansas, the nation's top-ranked third-down offense, last weekend. Kansas football had an impressive third-down conversion rate of 61 percent leading up to the matchup with Texas. The former failed to convert at least one of its eight third-down attempts against Steve Sarkisian's defense.

“Their d-line is freakish. They're getting a huge pass rush with four. Their front seven is a lot better than last year,” a Big 12 coach observed.

On the other hand, a Big 12 analyst gushed about Texas' gargantuan offensive line. Guys like Kelvin Banks, Christian Jones, and Hayden Conner have helped quarterback Quinn Ewers throw 10 touchdown passes and just one pick.

No. 3 Texas football will square off against its long-time nemesis No. 12 Oklahoma this weekend. Can Steve Sarkisian and Texas football stifle Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel? The latest instalment of the legendary Red River Rivalry should be another barnburner.