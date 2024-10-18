Texas football will have its best wide receiver Isaiah Bond available for a huge showdown with Georgia. Bond was upgraded on Thursday, and has a “probable” status heading into the Week 8 rivalry, per Chip Brown of Horns247.com.

Bond exited with an ankle injury in Texas' dominant victory over Oklahoma in Week 7. He'll rejoin the Longhorn's talented receiving group, and should see ample targets from Quinn Ewers against a rugged Georgia defense.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian appeared to be optimistic that Bond won't be limited. The junior playmaker showed up in a boot in Tuesday's practice, sources told Horns247. He was able to get some reps in to end the practice week, so he should be able to give the Bulldogs defense a run for their money.

“Yeah, he [Bond] had a pretty good practice today,” Sarkisian said via the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference.

Texas has a ton of weight on their shoulders as the No. 1 team in college football. Week 8 could wind up being the defining point of their season, win or lose. Ahead of a must-win situation for Georgia, there couldn't be a larger prove-it scenario for the Longhorns.

Isaiah Bond's Week 7 performance for Texas football

Bond was able to stretch the field, and find a few openings in Week 7. However, he hauled in just one pass for five yards on four targets against an uninspiring Oklahoma defense. It was only his second game this season with under three receptions.

Bond is expected to bounce back against a Georgia defense that gave up three passing touchdowns and 306 yards to wide receivers in their 41-31 victory over Mississippi State in Week 7.

Four undefeated teams remain within the current top-10, and while a loss to Georgia at this stage wouldn't completely destroy the Longhorns' championship plans, coming out on top against another conference foe could provide some breathing room before the postseason.