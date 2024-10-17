Texas football is getting ready to take on Georgia in one of the biggest games on the college football calendar, but it looks like it might be missing one of their top offensive weapons. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond is now listed as questionable for the big game on the SEC injury report, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Bond left last week's Red River Rivalry showdown against Oklahoma with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return, and now out looks like it may cost him another big game. The Alabama transfer is currently the leading receiver for the Longhorns with 21 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas benefitted in a major way from the return of Quinn Ewers from his injury on Saturday against Oklahoma, as the star quarterback was able to shake some rust off before things really get tough against Kirby Smart and a Georgia defense that is missing some key pieces of their own.

If Bond can go, he will try to take some notes from Alabama and star wideout Ryan Williams about the things that a No. 1 wideout can do against this Georgia secondary. Williams had a crazy game against the Bulldogs, including his insane game-winner, and Bond will be looking to make some similar plays if he ends up being able to play.

Texas looking to make statement against Georgia

If we're going off of the “eye test”, Texas has been far and away the best team in college football this season. It has essentially dismantled every team that has stepped in its path so far, including a demolition of Oklahoma on Saturday and an impressive road win over Michigan earlier in the year.

It's hard to find a weakness in this Texas team so far. They have big bodies that control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, a great quarterback with plenty of weapons to throw the ball to, and a talented secondary that makes it very difficult to throw the ball on them.

Even without Ewers in the lineup for two games, the Longhorns hardly missed a beat. Arch Manning came in and played very well as Texas cruised to a pair of blowout wins.

On Saturday, Texas has a chance to make a firm statement that it is the team to beat in college football. Oregon may have a gripe with that after beating Ohio State, but the Longhorns have looked far more dominant on the way to their undefeated record so far this season. If they're able to hold off a top five team in Georgia, their position at the top of the hierarchy will be clear.