Fox Sports college football analyst and color commentator Joel Klatt gave his preseason predictions for the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) where while fans will debate about Texas football's record, they'll love what the former player said. As people will discuss their own power rankings and where the Longhorns are, Klatt gave them the No. 6 ranking, but making it to the final four of the CFP where they beat the powerhouse that is the University of Georgia.

“Because of what the crowd would be in Jerry’s World, in AT&T Stadium, just a few miles north of Austin, I’ve got Texas beating Georgia because of the location,” Klatt said. “It would be their 3rd match-up, I’m giving Sark the benefit of the doubt in their 3rd match-up. Sark would bring something that’s just unworldly as far as a game plan out. Ewers would be on fire.”

There is no doubt that the Texas football program has a ton of hype going into this upcoming season led by head coach Steve Sarkisian and hopeful NFL quarterback Quinn Ewers in his junior season. They look to have an incredible season, making some noise not just in the SEC, but the CFP in general.

Joel Klatt's prediction for the Texas Football team ends at the title game

2009 was the last time the Longhorns have made a national championship game, which the streak looks to be broken this time around for Klatt who has them facing Ohio State University. However, the party ends for the Texas football program as Klatt will say that the Buckeyes take home the trophy.

“And then Quinn Ewers gets to play Ohio State in the National Championship game,” Klatt said. “Yes! Guys I gave you Dan Lanning against Kalen Deboer, I gave you Dan Lanning against Kirby Smart, I gave you a Texas George match-up 3 times, this one being in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, and now Mercedes, down in Atlanta Ohio State plays Texas, and because Texas led it all hang out, I just don’t think they have enough and my National Champion is going to be Ohio State.”

At any rate, making a national championship game still is a huge accomplishment considering that the team has lost a ton of big games throughout the years. Still, the Longhorns look to build off last season where they went 12-2, 8-1 in conference play as they open the season on August 31 against Colorado State.