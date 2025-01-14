Texas football is losing yet another player to the NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Cameron Williams is declaring for the draft, per ESPN. He joins a horde of other Longhorns who are leaving Austin this offseason.

Williams is a 6-foot-5, 335 pound lineman projected to play at tackle in the NFL. He's a part of a Longhorns offensive line that was a finalist this year for the Joe Moore Award. That honor goes to the best offensive line, collectively, in college football.

The lineman started 16 games for Texas, and played in 37 games. Texas just made the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, but lost in the semi-finals to Ohio State.

“I feel like I'm ready, and it's the best decision for me,” Williams said about his decision.

The lineman is projected as the 28th best player available in the NFL Draft, per ESPN rankings.

Texas football is losing a lot of talent to the NFL Draft

Williams is the latest in a slew of Longhorns to declare for the draft in recent days. Wide receivers Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden are also leaving Texas and heading in.

Another player expected to leave is senior quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers could return to Austin, or even transfer to another school. It's not certain what Ewers will decide to do, but it appears the most likely choice is that he will enter the draft. It makes sense, as so many of his teammates are moving on.

Texas football fans need not be afraid. The Longhorns have a young quarterback waiting for his chance, in Arch Manning. Manning already played some significant action for the team, backing up Ewers in 2024 and getting snaps in clean up time. Manning will be tasked at trying to navigate the SEC and getting the squad to a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

The team will miss Williams, however. The offensive lineman's size and strength is not easy to replicate. NFL scouts liked what they saw from Williams this season.

“I think he's got major upside and his size and length, you can't teach,” one NFL scout said, per ESPN. “He's powerful. He's great at the point of the attack, has great physicality and a strong anchor. That's what you want when a guy is that size.”

Texas football opens their 2025 season with a game against Ohio State. That is also the last team they played, as the Buckeyes knocked Texas out of the CFP.