Texas football will be getting a key piece of their defense back for the 2023 season. Star linebacker Jaylan Ford, who led the team in tackles, is returning for his senior year. Ford made the announcement on social media:

“To my Longhorn family, I want you all to know that I strive every day to represent everything this school is about, both on and off the field,” Ford wrote. “And I feel that there is still a lot I have yet to accomplish as a player and a student.

“I will continue to build my legacy and help this team create something special and return for my senior season.”

Returning for my senior season 🧡 pic.twitter.com/VuyBkKHGHm — Jaylan Ford (@Jaylanfxrd) January 14, 2023

Ford had a monster campaign in 2022, registering a mind-boggling 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and even had a team-best four interceptions. While the Texas football star was on the radar of professional scouts, he wasn’t expected to be a high pick in the draft. With another year under his belt, Ford can undoubtedly boost his stock.

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski praised his LB at the Alamo Bowl, explaining just how important he is to their success.

“Jaylan had an unbelievable year,” Kwiatkowski said of the linebacker, via SI. “It started last offseason. You saw the change in his focus and his consistency and his attention to detail when it came to diet, workouts, just all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes that he does with Coach (Torre) Becton and the strength staff, and then his level of understanding the defense grew, his communication grew.”

Also, Ford has the chance to make a lot more money from NILs as a senior after starring for the Longhorns. Texas football finished with an 8-5 record this past season and with their defense losing six regular starters to the transfer portal and to the draft, Ford will certainly be an important piece of the unit once again.