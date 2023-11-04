Texas football fans are urging Steve Sarkisian to start Arch Manning following Maalik Murphy's unimpressive performance against Kansas State.

At one moment fans are trolling Arch Manning and saying he should transfer since he's behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy in Texas football's QB pecking order. And then in the next, the Longhorns faithful are demanding Steve Sarkisian to start Manning.

Oh how feeble the mind is!

To be fair to Texas football fans, though, Murphy did provide quite the rollercoaster ride after he started in place of the injured Ewers during Saturday's showdown with Kansas State. He got off to a hot start and propelled the Longhorns to a 17-7 first-half lead. In the closing seconds of the third quarter, they also increased that advantage to 27-7 before the Wildcats scored once again to make it 27-14 heading to the fourth period.

Murphy looked solid and appeared to have secured the starting job while Ewers is absent, putting Manning in quite the predicament since it seems he will not have his chance. But in the fourth quarter of the game, Kansas State staged a massive comeback and forced overtime. The Longhorns were able to survive in OT 33-30, but instead of praises, Murphy got plenty of criticisms for the team's near collapse.

Along with it, several fans demanded Sarkisian to put Arch Manning next as Texas football's starting QB if Quinn Ewers is still unable to return. They have had enough of Maalik Murphy, and many argued it might be better to give the young Manning a chance.

“If Ewers isn’t ready next week, Texas should start Arch Manning. They got lucky today. Priority has to be minimizing turnovers,” a fan commented.

Another one shared, “…In Texas’s case they better get Ewers back in a hurry or start Arch Manning until he gets back because that backup they got ain't gonna get them very far.”

“Yeah they need to start prepping Arch Manning tomorrow if Ewers cant go. Murphy ain't it,” a commenter added.

A fourth fan further fueled that sentiment, noting: “Big time credit to K-State for their heart and 4th quarter grit. Texas is super lucky to win that game. If Ewers isn’t back next week then Arch Manning needs to get the opportunity at QB. Big 12 is wild.”

It remains to be seen what Texas football will do when it comes to their QB situation. They will play TCU next, which is certainly not an easy task despite the Horned Frogs' struggles.