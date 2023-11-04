Texas football fans will be excited to hear there's a chance quarterback Quinn Ewers returns from injury next week versus TCU

Texas football is missing quarterback Quinn Ewers again this week as they take on Kansas State, but there's a chance the sophomore quarterback will be back in time for next week's game versus TCU.

Ewers sprained his AC joint back in the Longhorns' 31-24 win over Houston, but is looking at a potential Week 11 return after throwing in practice this week.

“He did throw on Thursday. We're told they are optimistic he could return as early as next week at TCU,” via Bruce Feldman on Big Noon Kickoff.

In Ewers' place, freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy has gotten the opportunity to start. During last week's 35-6 win over BYU, Murphy went 16-25 for 170 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He now gets his second start versus Kansas State. Many Texas fans hoped to see freshman quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, but it doesn't look like he'll get any playing time soon.

Prior to his injury, Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to a 6-1 record, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game. Ewers had completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards along with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for five touchdowns on the year.

If Ewers is ready by next week, Texas will have him back for their final three games of the regular season against the Horned Frogs, Iowa State and Texas Tech. At No. 7 in both the AP Top 25 poll and the first College Football Playoff ranking, the Longhorns will want to close out the season strong for a chance at their last Big 12 Conference title and potentially a playoff run.