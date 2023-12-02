Texas football's head coach, Steve Sarkisian, lives in the moment after the Longhorns win the Big 12 championship.

Texas football has finally done it. After 14 long years, the Longhorns take home the Big 12 title. However, their season is still alive as there's a chance they play in the upcoming College Football Playoffs.

After the game against Oklahoma State, Texas football's head coach, Steve Sarkisian, opened up about the big win. He's clearly living in the moment, as he kind of shrugs off the Longhorns' CFP hopes, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

“Steve Sarkisian: ‘I didn't want this win and this game to be about the College Football Playoff. This is an accomplishment in itself.'”

Winning the Big 12 championship is huge for the Longhorns. Especially since it's been 14 years since the last conference title win. Texas football should absolutely celebrate Saturday's victory whether they make the playoffs or not.

Shortly after making that statement, Steve Sarkisian did touch on the CFP. Obviously, he's hoping his team earns a spot in the top four. Additionally, Sarkisian believes his team can take on anyone in the country.

“Sarkisian on Texas' CFP case: ‘We're a complete team. We don’t rely on any one aspect or phase to win. … We are very, very versatile. We have extreme depth. … We'll play anyone in the country.”

It may come down to whoever wins between Louisville and Florida State. If Cardinals can beat the Seminoles, then Texas football has a great chance at being the fourth team in the playoffs. If it's the other way around, then we should expect to see FSU in the playoffs, as they'll finish the season with an undefeated record.

It's been a wild college football season. Let's just hope it plays out in the Longhorns' favor.