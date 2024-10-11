The 2025 Texas football recruiting class continues to improve as the incumbent No. 1-ranked team in the country landed another major prospect on Thursday. The announcement came two days before the 2024 edition of the Red River rivalry game between the Longhorns and No. 19-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

As reported on Oct. 10, four-star receiver Daylan McCutcheon announced his re-commitment to Texas after originally being considered a Florida State prospect. McCutcheon, a native of Lovejoy, Texas, had been committed to the Seminoles since July 13 before changing his decision to remain in his home state.

As of October, McCutcheon is currently ranked as the 221st-best prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and 26th-best receiver. He becomes Texas' third-highest-rated recruit at the position behind Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench who are considered the No. 2 and No. 4 best receivers of the class, respectively.

McCutcheon's commitment will only improve Texas' 2025 recruiting class, which was already ranked sixth best in the country. Steve Sarkisian's incoming group is led by five-star prospect Jonah Williams, the top-ranked safety in the class and the No. 7 prospect overall.

The move simultaneously hurts Mike Norvell and Florida State, who have just the 37th-best recruiting class in 2025. McCutcheon was Norvell's sixth-best incoming prospect in a group that is now limited to just five current top-300 names.

Texas prepares for Red River rivalry clash with Oklahoma

While McCutcheon unofficially became a Longhorn while the team was ranked No. 1 in the country, there will be no better time for him to become a fan of the team than ahead of its Week 7 rivalry game with Oklahoma. The 120th edition of the longstanding rivalry will occur in the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Oct. 12 with obvious playoff indications on the line.

The season has been mostly flawless for Texas through five games despite quarterback Quinn Ewers missing a couple games due to injury but the same cannot be said for Oklahoma. While owning a respectable 4-1 record, the Sooners needed a few fortunate turns of events to squeak by both Auburn and Houston to avoid disastrous losses.

Ewers, who has not played since going down on Sept. 14, is expected to return for the rivalry game after missing the last two. In his absence, college football fans finally witnessed the long-awaited debut of Arch Manning, who impressed in his first two career starts against inferior competition.

Should the Longhorns remain undefeated, it would be their second win over a ranked opponent in 2024 after defeating Michigan in Week 2. If Oklahoma comes out on top, it would be their second consecutive win in the series and first over a ranked opponent in 2024.