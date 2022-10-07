Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian hilariously trolled by Sooners fans ahead of Red River game

The Texas football Red River game against Oklahoma is scheduled for Saturday, and Sooners fans are doing everything they can to get into Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian’s head. Fans took to Twitter to blast the coach ahead of the game, and some of their antics were nothing short of hilarious.

“Steve Sarkisian walks into a restaurant 5 minutes before close,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Steve Sarkisian thinks The Office got better once Steve Carrell left,” Barstool Sooners shared on Twitter.

This is how Steve Sarkisian eats a Kit-Kat. pic.twitter.com/GSZl5clPtR — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) October 7, 2022

“Steve Sarkisian purchases the insurance on rental cars,” wrote another Sooners’ fan.

And finally, someone threw a final Halloween punch to Sarkisian.

“Steve Sarkisian gives out raisins for trick-or-treating.”

Both Texas football and Oklahoma football are 3-2 to start the season. Sarkisian’s squad almost upset Alabama earlier this season. However, an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers ultimately derailed their chances in what ended up being a heartbreaking defeat.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, Ewers is expected to make his return on Saturday for the Red River rivalry. The young quarterback ultimately missed around a month’s worth of time due to injury. He was able to practice this past week without limitations and may be in store for a big performance for Steve Sarkisian and Texas.

This is going to be a competitive affair without question. The Red River game always draws no shortage of attention. But with both teams’ records sitting at 3-2, there is a little more on the line for this matchup. Winning the game will be of the utmost importance for both the Longhorns and Sooners.