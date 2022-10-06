Texas football received some exciting news in the form of an injury update on star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers, who has missed the last month with a shoulder ailment, will return for the Longhorns’ Red River game vs. Oklahoma this Saturday, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Sources: Star quarterback Quinn Ewers will return for Texas on Saturday and is expected to start in the Red River game against Oklahoma. He’s been practicing without limitations this week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 6, 2022

Per Thamel, Quinn Ewers is expected to start for Texas football in the Red River game vs. Oklahoma. The Longhorns quarterback has been able to take the practice field without any limitations, an excellent sign for his game status.

Ewers suffered a significant SC sprain- which is where the sternum meets the clavicle- during his team’s loss to Alabama on September 10. The Texas football signal-caller was believed to be facing a four-to-six-week recovery period so his return Saturday would be right in line with that timetable.

He has been dressing for Texas football games since he suffered the injury, though this will mark his first game action since then.

Quinn Ewers seemed to be enjoying his coming out-party in that game against the Crimson Tide, as he had completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards- an average of 11.2 yards per attempt- before going down with the injury.

That’s exciting, as such production came against one of the very best defenses in the nation. What could Ewers accomplish, say, against a defense like Oklahoma football’s, which just allowed 55 points to TCU and five total touchdowns to their quarterback, Max Duggan.

Longhorns fans will get to find out this weekend, when the two programs collide for the Red River game with Quinn Ewers on the field.