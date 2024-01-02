Manziel took a shot at the Texas longhorns.

Texas football made it back to the College Football Playoff but failed to advance to the National Championship on Monday, losing a nailbiter in the Sugar Bowl to the Washington Huskies. Following the disappointing outcome, Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel made sure to troll the Longhorns.

Manziel took a shot at Texas with a reference to next season's matchup with the Aggies after their move to the SEC:

“11/30/2024 we’ll see just how back you guys are 😈”

Texas plays Texas A&M on November 30th to close out the regular season. Johnny Football sees that as bad news for the Longhorns. These two programs used to regularly meet for nearly 100 years before the Aggies made the switch from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2011.

Although Manziel appears confident his alma mater will take care of Texas football, they're not exactly the same team of the past. A&M was only 7-6 this season and ultimately fired head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies have a lot of work to do. As for the Longhorns, there's a good chance that Quinn Ewers chooses to stay another year before declaring for the NFL Draft, which could be key to Steve Sarkisian's squad being in the CFP mix again.

For Texas A&M meanwhile, there is optimism about the future with new head coach Mike Elko leading the way. After all, he was a part of Fisher's staff before taking the HC job at Duke for a pair of seasons. We'll see if he can make a big difference in College Station and help the Aggies beat a bitter rival.