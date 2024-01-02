Texas football super fan Matthew McConaughey went through a range of emotions while watching his team play in the Sugar Bowl.

Academy-Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey seemed to be looking for an Oscar nomination at times while watching the Texas football game against Washington on Monday. McConaughey looked deeply distraught as his Longhorns team came up just short against Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

“What a journey this season. Didn't end how we wanted, proud of this Texas football team. Hats off to the Huskies,” Matthew McConaughey posted to social media following the game.

Matthew McConaughey is well-known as being a deeply passionate fan of the Texas football team, and is frequently seen at games. The actor was all over the Texas sideline during the contest, and at one point seemed to be in a prohibited area.

Kenny Mayne says that Matthew McConaughey is "illegally inside in the players' box" on the Texas sideline. 😂 #CFP pic.twitter.com/Lf1ecYwiiK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

Texas lost in heartbreaking fashion to Washington, 37-31, in the Sugar Bowl. It was the end of an era for the Longhorns, who played their final football game as members of the Big 12 conference. Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, starting in the 2024 season.

The future does seem bright for the Longhorns, despite the loss. The program has freshman sensation quarterback Arch Manning waiting in the wings to take over the program. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers might return to the school. And there's a lot of talent heading into Austin in the 2024 recruiting class.

Texas football finishes the season with a 12-2 record, and champions of the Big 12 one last time. Washington is now 14-0 and plays Michigan in Monday's national championship game.

Win or lose, there's no doubt that Matthew McConaughey will continue to be roaming the sidelines at future Texas games in the SEC, cheering on his Texas Longhorns.