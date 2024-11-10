As the Texas Football team blew out the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon, 49-17, it was led by an impressive performance from quarterback Quinn Ewers. While there have been discussions about the No. 5 Texas football team being overvalued in the rankings, they showed how dominant they can be Saturday as they thrashed the Gators.

Ewers would finish the game throwing for 333 yards and a whopping five touchdown passes, which is not just a career high for the junior signal-caller, but was one away from obtaining the program record. There is no doubt that his confidence level is high, as expressed through his pointed question via ESPN, which was needed after some questions earlier on in the season.

“Who wouldn’t be confident after that performance by the whole offense?” Ewers said. “I’m just trying to get the ball in the playmakers’ hands, and they make all the plays.”

The Longhorns quarterback in Ewers was benched two games ago as the backup for the highly anticipated player Arch Manning, but Ewers solidified his right to lead the team this season. As head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed after the win, he wanted to see how talented their offense is with their speed.

“The explosiveness of the offense showed back up today,” Sarkisian said. “We want people to feel our speed. We want people to fear our speed.”

Texas football's Quinn Ewers on giving his receivers a time to shine

As Ewers has overcome the aforementioned benching, his statistics show he's currently throwing 1,722 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He speaks about the easy throws that allow his position players to show off their talents, revealing that is the goal each and every game, according to On3 Sports.

“That’s all I do at the end of the day,” Ewers said. “Just trying to put the ball in the playmaker’s hands and they go make all the plays. That was our plan going into it. Just get the ball on the perimeter into those guy’s hands and allow them to go make the types of plays that they did.”

Texas football's offense is “on the rise”

The offense was firing on all cylinders as even Longhorns offensive lineman Kevin Banks even implied after the game that the best is yet to come for the team.

“I feel like we’re definitely on the rise right now. I feel like we’re clicking on all cylinders on the offense. In practice, we’ve always been a confident team and we’ve always been high energy and high effort. High all that, but you can tell the willingness from our O-line, from our receivers, other positions like quarterbacks and running backs, to go out there and practice hard every day. I feel like we practiced good all week, and that correlated to the game. I feel like if we keep doing that, we’ll be good.”

Ewers would sit in the third quarter after his fifth touchdown pass since the score was so lopsided as Manning came into the game to finish it off. As people are excited about the future of the Texas football team under Manning, Sarkisian continues to see improvement, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns look to win three straight as they face Arkansas Saturday.