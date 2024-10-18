As the Texas football team prepares for a huge matchup Saturday night against the Georgia Bulldogs, there has been a constant conversation regarding the quarterback room. While Longhorns star Quinn Ewers is the starter, there has been hype surrounding the young and talented Arch Manning as head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks on the relationship between the two players.

Sarkisian was on “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN to preview the highly anticipated matchup between the two college football powerhouse programs. He would say how each player is a fan of the other and speak on the different perspectives of Ewers and Manning.

“I give both those guys a lot of credit on how they handled it,” Ewers said. “I think Arch is Quinn’s biggest supporter, and when Arch was playing I think Quinn was his biggest supporter. That’s a really cool sign of a great team, and the teammates they are and the way they support one another. It’s not easy when the backup goes in and he might get a louder ovation than you get as the starter. It just is what it is but I think the acknowledgment of that and understanding the situation, those guys supporting one another has been huge.”

The discussion of Texas football's Quinn Ewers over Arch Manning

During the Texas football team's last game against the Oklahoma where they won handily, 34-3, there was some fans calling for Manning to replace Ewers since his first pass was an interception. The conversation really started when Manning filled in for Ewers due to an injury earlier in the season and displayed talents that fans got excited over.

Still, Ewers has led the Longhorns to immense success as this season, he has thrown for 890 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in the four games he played. As for Manning, he has thrown for 901 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

There is no doubt that Texas football fans have a bright future with Manning at the helm as besides the family name that has been legendary, he has the talent to back it up. However, this current iteration of the Longhorns belongs to Ewers who was perceived as one of the top players in the country and likely a top quarterback prospect in the next NFL Draft.

At any rate, the focus for the team is the No. 5 ranked Georgia Bulldogs as they look to prove why they are ranked the best team in the country. Even after the victory over the Sooners, Sarkisian would challenge the fans to bring it for the matchup against the Bulldogs.

“I don't know if our end of the field sat down,” Sarkisian said, via Brian Davis of A to Z Sports. “Longhorn Nation stood all game long. But I'm going to challenge Longhorn Nation again next week. We need DKR rocking.”

The Texas football team are 6-0 and look to stay undefeated.