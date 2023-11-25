Arch Manning made his debut for Texas football in their blowout win over the Texas Tech Raiders. Naturally, fans were hyped.

Arch Manning finally made his debut for the Texas Longhorns, and so Texas football fans and Manning supporters couldn't help but feel overjoyed by the decision.

Several fans have been calling for Manning to play, both early in the season and most especially when Quinn Ewers went down with a shoulder injury in late October. However, Steve Sarkisian didn't put him on the field at all, instead opting for Maalik Murphy to start in place of Ewers.

On Friday as they faced the Texas Tech Raiders, however, Manning finally got his chance to show what he can do. With the team up 50-7 late in the third quarter, Sarkisian opted to take Ewers out of the contest and put in Manning for his debut.

Arch Manning makes his Texas debut 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oXxu62M8Vv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2023

Sure enough, it sparked a massive buzz on social media. Fans have been waiting for so long to see the five-star recruit play for Texas football, and they finally got the chance to do so.

🚨ARCH MANNING IS IN THE GAME🚨 pic.twitter.com/9VaLAuvNRP — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 25, 2023

Texas Longhorns fans when Arch Manning runs for 4 yards in his Texas debut 🤘🏿 HookEm pic.twitter.com/LRNZj2F5uh — Dick Williams (@Hthemagnificent) November 25, 2023

Quinn Ewers watching Arch Manning lead that drive pic.twitter.com/T39BhmIYu4 — Jon Villanueva (@jonvillanueva_) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning finished with 30 yards on 2-of-5 pass completion. Unfortunately, he failed to record a touchdown, with his first completion only coming midway through the final quarter with a great pass to Johntay Cook. He also had three carries for seven yards.

Arch Manning has made his debut for the Longhorns. Here is his first completion: pic.twitter.com/4JiI9jL7E3 — MONEY TRACKER OFFICIAL📍 (@MoneyTraced) November 25, 2023

Manning is the future of Texas football. And while many fans would probably wish they got to see him play more during Friday's game and throughout the season, they will still have plenty of opportunities to do so moving forward.

Hopefully the next time Manning takes the field for the Longhorns, we'll finally get to see him record a touchdown.