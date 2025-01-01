Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers isn't through writing his Longhorns chapter. Ewers and Texas withstood a late charge from Arizona State to prevail 39-31 in overtime at the Peach Bowl.

Ewers goes from fighting off criticism, plus a midseason benching, to staying in the national title race. The Texas win catapults the ‘Horns into the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs.

The junior quarterback trusted the process laid out in Austin. Not only did he have to grow, but he's witnessed the growth for the rest of the roster, per Inside Texas of On3.com.

“You can't really coach or teach experience. The amount of maturity and pose that we have in these games I think has definitely helped us over time,” Ewers said.

Ewers again had to win over his team and fans after briefly losing QB1 duties to Arch Manning during the Oct. 19 loss at Darnell K. Royal Stadium.

Quinn Ewers kept composure for Texas despite Arizona State scare

Ewers and Texas smothered the Sun Devils early. They even built a 16-point lead. And that large margin came off a rare trait from Ewers: His mobility.

The QB turned to his legs to score on a five-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 24-8. But Arizona State erupted by outscoring Texas 16-0 the rest of the quarter. Cam Skattebo sparked the rally by scoring two rushing touchdowns and throwing for one to force overtime.

Ewers, however, never let the moment get to his head. The embattled QB proved Texas had leftover offensive magic.

The QB hit Matthew Golden on a 28-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 31. Ewers then found Gunnar Helm on a 25-yard touchdown pass. And that Helm connection became the final touchdown of a thrilling evening in Atlanta.

Ewers trusted his arm and moxie. But the Longhorns QB additionally relied on the maturity of the Longhorns' roster to keep their season alive in the first-ever 12-team CFP.