-The Texas football program is nearing back-to-back College Football Playoff berths, but that accomplishment could face some obstacles if Quinn Ewers is injured.

Ewers, the Longhorn's starting quarterback, picked up an ankle injury in Saturday's 31-14 win vs. Kentucky, and although it did not make him exit the game, Ewers underwent an MRI to determine if the injury was more extensive than previously thought.

Fortunately, Ewers and Texas got some good news, according to Texas football reporter Anwar Richardson.

“I’m told Texas QB Quinn Ewers only has a mild ankle sprain and will be good to go for Texas A&M on Saturday,” Richardson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Richardson had previously broken the news that Ewers would undergo an MRI and posted that “everyone close to the situation is cautiously optimistic Ewers does not have any structural damage and will only need ankle treatments this week.”

Quinn Ewers pushing through ankle injury as Texas football nears CFP berth

In Saturday's win, the 10th of the year for Texas, Ewers threw for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the season, Ewers has tossed 2,089 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while completing 68% of his passes. He also rushed for a touchdown earlier in the season vs. Oklahoma.

If Ewers had not been able to go vs. Texas A&M, Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, would presumably have made his third start this year.

When Ewers went down with an oblique injury against UTSA in the third game of the season, Manning came off of the sidelines to throw for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns. In Ewers' absence due to injury, Manning, a redshirt freshman started two games; against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State, Manning threw for 583 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions and rushed for 29 yards an additional touchdown.

Ewers reassumed the starting role starting with the Red River Rivalry game vs. Oklahoma, which saw Ewers throw an interception on the first drive of the game. While Ewers would recover from the early mistake and lead the Longhorns to a decisive victory, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian briefly pulled Ewers and replaced him with Manning during their team's one-sided loss to Georgia the following week.

Since the Georgia game, Manning has made just one appearance — he threw six passes in a 49-17 blowout win of Florida two weeks ago — and Ewers has settled in. In the last three games, the starter has thrown for 700 yards, 9 touchdowns, and no interceptions, which has put the Longhorns just one win away from an SEC Championship Game appearance in the team's debut season in the conference.

This week, Ewers and Texas faces historic rival Texas A&M, a team they have not met in the 13 years since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC. A win for either team would clinch a spot in the conference title game, where they would play Georgia.